These are our highest-rated video games on sale for Prime Day

Looking for GamesRadar's highest-rated video games that are on sale for Prime Day? You've come to the right place and we're certain you won't be disappointed, as the Prime Day gaming deals this year are offering some of the best games at a discounted price.

These game deals are tucked away within our larger Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day Xbox deals, but we felt it important to shine a spotlight on them to ensure you don't miss out on a chance to get a fantastic game for less.

Yup, some of our favorite games from the last year or two are on sale for Prime Day, including the legendary Elden Ring which is available for just $45.29 (was $60) for a $14 saving, meaning you can enjoy at least a hundred hours of playtime for less than the original sticker price. We gave Elden Ring a perfect score of 5 stars, calling it "fantastic and frightening" with so much potential for exploration, discovery, and, of course, suffering.

Then there's Halo Infinite, which offers a solid campaign and endless hours of multiplayer fun for only $34.99 (was $60) (opens in new tab) for $25 off the original sticker price. With a near-perfect 4.5-star review, that's a great game at an even better price.

We have several other stellar games released in the last year or so listed here, so whether you're more into looter-shooters or narrative-driven games, there's something here for you. Prime Day is the best time to snag a game you've been waiting to play for a little while, as you'll finally get a chance to jump in without having to shell out as much money as you may have initially expected.

Highest-rated Xbox games Prime Day deals

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (Xbox One/Series X) | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - Guardians of the Galaxy is one of the best single-player games (opens in new tab) available today and you really should give it a shot at this price. Forget the Marvel movies, this is an original take on the franchise and it's all the better because of it.



(opens in new tab) Life is Strange: True Colors | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - We've only ever seen Life is Strange: True Colors drop to $30 in previous sales, so this $24.99 cost is particularly tempting. It's a beautiful, heart-wrenching adventure that everybody should play.



(opens in new tab) Halo Infinite | XSX; Xbox One | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $25 - Halo Infinite is enjoying a massive Prime Day discount right now. A boxed copy of the game for Xbox Series X and Xbox One is just $34.99, which is a massive discount on Master Chief's new adventure.



(opens in new tab) Elden Ring (Xbox) | $59.95 $45.29 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $14 - If you had been waiting to try the latest From Software game, there really has never been a better time to pick it up. And don't worry, this version will work on either Xbox One or Xbox Series X. A top-tier Prime Day Xbox deal, in other words.



(opens in new tab) Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga | XSX; Xbox One | $59 $47.50 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $11.50 - Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may have only been released earlier this year, but TT Games' best adventure yet is listed on Amazon with a 19% discount right now.



More of today's best Xbox deals

You'll find more savings on all things Xbox courtesy of our price comparison technology below.

Highest-rated PS5 games Prime Day deals

US Deals:

(opens in new tab) Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy | $59.99 $24.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $35 - It's a slightly older game now, but Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is $35 off at Amazon right now. This is a record low price on the 2021 release, so if you've been holding out for a discount now's the time to jump.

(opens in new tab) Elden Ring | $59.99 $49.94 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - Elden Ring has been this price for a few weeks now, but that $10 discount has held on just long enough to make it to Prime Day PS5 deals. This is the cheapest we've ever seen the PS5 version of one of 2022's biggest titles.



UK Deals:

(opens in new tab) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order | £44.99 £16.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £28 - Yep, it's an 'older' game now having come out a few years ago, but at this second-lowest ever price, it's a steal for anyone looking for the dedicated PS5 version, or for anyone looking to jump in ahead of the sequel, Survivor.



(opens in new tab) Horizon Forbidden West | £69.99 £49.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £20 - The hugely successful sequel has seen its first price cuts on Amazon and this is just a few pounds off the lowest ever price! If you're a fan of the first and you been waiting to get your hands on this, now's your chance.



(opens in new tab) Gran Turismo 7 | £69.99 £56.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £13 - Not its lowest ever price but this is a solid discount that's just seen another reduction on a really recent PlayStation exclusive. Who knows how long this price will last, but if you've been waiting to jump in front of the wheel of Gran Turismo, now is your chance.



More PS5 Prime Day deals

You'll find more from all things PS5 here thanks to our price comparison software.

