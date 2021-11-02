These 4K projector deals offer the lowest ever prices on Samsung's Premiere models

Looking to replace your TV with a 4K projector deal? Well, you're in luck today - you can bag the Samsung Premiere projectors (both models) for their lowest ever prices at Amazon.

Cutting right to it, the mega premium, 130" image-providing The Premiere LSP9T projector has had its price slashed by $1,500 and is now $4,997.99, and the slightly less premium LSP7T 120" projector is down to $2,497.99 (was $3,500). To reiterate these are the 4K projectors' lowest-ever prices so we know it's the best deal we've ever seen.

We expected to see these prices in the imminent Black Friday 4K projector deals, and the wider Black Friday projector deals more generally, so getting them now is a fantastic result. You can bag one of the best well ahead of the sales madness.

You also can try your luck with the LSP7T at Best Buy too, though stock is looking patchy and very geographically dependent. It might be worth a look though, given it'll be covered by Best Buy's Black Friday price guarantee which will refund you the difference should that price drop any further in later holiday sales (if you are a My Best Buy member or a best Buy Totaltech member).

Early Black Friday 4K projector deals

Image Samsung The Premiere LSP9T projector | $6,500 $4,997.99 at Amazon

Save $1,502 - This is the Samsung The Premiere LSP9T projector's lowest ever price and if you've ever considered ditching the TV for any big screen-giver, then this is the one to go for. Previous discounts have only ever dropped this model to $5,500 in the past, so you're saving an additional $500 in today's discounts.



Image Samsung The Premier LSP7T projector | $3,500 $2,497.99 at Amazon

Save $1,002 - If you can't quite stretch to the LSP9T model above, then the LSP7T is still a spectacular projector for the budget. As we mentioned above, you can also try your luck at Best Buy to bag the Black Friday price guarantee, but there's no guarantee on stock there.

The best projectors for gaming and the best projectors for PS5 and Xbox Series X have recently proved that a projector is worth some serious consideration when looking to upgrade your home gaming and entertainment setup. Such has been the improvement in tech, that the same excellent features and specs we expect to see on the best gaming TVs and best gaming monitors are starting to filter through to the realm of projectors too. And these Samsung models prove that too, even though they are still at the premium end of the spectrum.

More of today's best projector deals

And if you're after a wider, birds eye view of the prices of some of the top projectors now, then check out the below round up which will automatically provide you with the best prices no matter where you are - and will update every 30 minutes.

And if you're in the market for a new display this winter, then don't forget to check out the best Black Friday PS5 TV deals and the best 4K 120Hz TV Black Friday TV deals which will offer the best models for console gaming.

But if you're in the market for something more specifics then definitely consider the upcoming Black Friday OLED TV deals, Black Friday QLED TV deals, Black Friday 8K TV deals. Or for the brands themselves, it's always worth getting prepped for the Black Friday Samsung TV deals, Black Friday Sony TV deals, and Black Friday LG TV deals.