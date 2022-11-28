The Xbox Series X mini fridge is on sale for Cyber Monday

First, it was a meme, then it was reality. The original Xbox Series X mini fridge has now been replaced by a smaller 8-can model, and you can pick it up for just over $50 this Cyber Monday. Walmart has the accessory up for $55 today, listing a previous $99 MSRP - that's a little confusing considering this originally launched at $79, so we're considering this a $24 discount.
Still, that's not too shabby considering the fact that this makes for one of the best gifts for gamers among today's Cyber Monday deals. If you haven't already seen it, the mini-fridge comes as a scaled replica of the Xbox Series X console. The 4.5L thermoelectric cooler measures in at 14.4-inch x 7.3-inch x 7.3-inch - easily stackable in the corner of your setup.
This really is what Cyber Monday gaming deals are all about - the weird and wonderful dropping to prices low enough to take a chance on. If you can't quite justify a $500 console this holiday season, this might be the key to keeping that aesthetic up to date.
Xbox Series X replica mini-fridge |
$79 $55 at Walmart (opens in new tab)
Save $24 - Keep your setup (and your tastebuds) fresh with this Xbox Series X replica mini-fridge, now on sale for $55 at Walmart. That listed $99.99 previous price is a little deceiving, though, this accessory launched at $79.
We're also rounding up plenty more Cyber Monday Xbox deals, as well as all the biggest Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals as well.