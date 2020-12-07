The Suicide Squad: new look at Idris Elba revealed, plus John Cena calls the movie "graphic"

Virtual convention CCXP has released tons of new details on The Suicide Squad to get excited about. We got a good look at Idris Elba’s character Bloodsport, as well as a truly wild story involving John Cena and some empanadas.

In the movie, Bloodsport, also known as Robert DuBois, is in jail for shooting Superman, and aims to see his daughter again through joining Task Force X. "Each one of these heroes, they're all from different genres of movies," director James Gunn said, as reported by Comic Book. "Idris’ character, Bloodsport, he's actually a pretty cool character. He looks cool, his costume is cool."

Check out the new look of #IdrisElba 's badass #Bloodsport from #TheSuicideSquadRevealed during #CCXPWorldsHis costume has built-in weapons only he can use 🤯(Via #CCXP) pic.twitter.com/PZWdIMkMdzDecember 7, 2020

Elba commented: "I think James described it: he has a very cool costume. His costume is seriously innovative and technically advanced, and he's the only guy that can use it. And in this film, he gets to show it off – and he's brutal."

Gunn also described John Cena’s Peacemaker as coming from "a 1970s TV [show], in-between Wonder Woman and Captain America." Cena himself says, "It’s quite graphic… The Suicide Squad is gonna make you shit your pants, so bring a change of pants. Because you’re not ready."

As for the empanadas, Cena recounted how challenging they turned out to be: "There was a day where we shot on a rooftop, where we're all eating. I had to eat an empanada," the actor said. "I took it upon myself to try to eat the entire empanada in a seamless take, thinking that it's gonna look great, but it was also a complicated shot for James." He then revealed he went through a whopping 31 empanadas.

A new look at John Cena as Peacemaker has been revealed#CCXPWorlds #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/agFP6OisMtDecember 6, 2020

The actor added: "I think 32 would have been the heave-ho, but I was able to just relax and unbutton. But then people are going to see the movie and nobody's going to care, so please: remember the empanadas!"

The Suicide Squad is set for release August 6 2021, with a Cena-starring Peacemaker spin off TV show arriving to HBO Max afterwards. Until then, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.