The Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 just dropped below $1,000 for Black Friday, and I feel like a fool

I’ve been keeping an eye out for Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 deals for a while now, and Black Friday just made a fool out of me. Just last week, I was certain the ultrawide gaming monitor wouldn’t get any cheaper, but Amazon has just smashed it down under $1,000 in line with the big sale. We’re talking about a 2023 premium panel with a 240Hz refresh rate, so perhaps you’ll see why I didn’t think we’d be talking about a discount like this until 2024.

Over at Amazon, you’ll find the Samsung Odyssey OLED Black Friday gaming monitor deal in question, with a 38% discount knocking it down from $1,599.99 to $999. I was previously impressed by an offer that brought it down to $1,099, as I figured $500 off appeared pretty generous. Keep in mind the older mini LED version is still kicking around for around $1,200 too, so it’s needless to say the seasonal sale has outdone itself with this offer.

If you’ve been keeping up with our screen coverage, you’ll already know we think the Samsung Odyssey G9 is the best gaming monitor on the OLED ultrawide battlefield. Not only will furnish your setup with speedy 240Hz visuals, but it’s also dual QHD, so you’re effectively getting two 1440p monitors in one in terms of workspace. In addition, DisplayHDR True Black 400 features will help make the most of the panel’s superb contrast and color capabilities, enabling you to envelop yourself in ultra realistic surroundings at your desk.

Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch | $1,599.99 $999.99 at Amazon

Save $600 - Just a few days ago, I was raving about how this screen was down to $1,099.99. However, Black Friday has knocked an additional $100 off bringing it down to a new record low, and it just goes to show you can never be too sure what the event will offer.

✅ You want a TV-sized OLED monitor

✅ You need a speedy refresh rate Don't buy it if: ❌ You've not actually got the space

Price check: Best Buy $1,199 | B&H Photo $1,199

Should you buy the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9?

Even with the above Black Friday deal applied, the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 is still a pricey panel, so it’s important to consider whether it’s a good fit for your setup. It’s also worth noting that I’d largely only recommend a curved monitor for desktop use, as the benefits are best enjoyed front facing rather than from afar.

That aside, the OLED G9 is going to gel with players looking for an immersive experience, and Samsung’s screen is arguably the next best thing to a VR headset. Sure, wearing a pair of virtual reality goggles is going to come up trumps, but surrounding yourself with panoramic visuals is a great alternative, and playing games like Cyberpunk 2077 with an ultrawide QHD resolution have truly tricked my senses in the past. Naturally, there are productivity benefits too since you’ll have double the screen space compared to normal, but I’d rather talk about playing gritty RPGs than formulas and spreadsheets.

This screen has sat at $1,299 for most of the year, and I imagine it’s likely going to shoot back up once the Black Friday festivities are over. Therefore, you’ll want to be careful before hanging off, especially since stock could run dry before the event is done. If you’re not too sure whether this display is a good fit yet, you’ll want to swing by our Black Friday curved monitor deals hub, as we’ll be rounding up all the best non-flat panels right through the week. Alternatively, have a peek below at some other offers available right now.

