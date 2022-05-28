The Razer Kiyo Pro is down to just $99.99 ahead of Memorial Day

Best Buy's Memorial Day sales are currently offering the Razer Kiyo Pro for just $99.99 (was $200) (opens in new tab) for $100 off the MSRP.

While not the historic lowest ever price that we've been able to verify on the best webcam on the market, having once briefly sold for $80 at the beginning of 2022, this is the next cheapest rate that we've come across since the Razer Kiyo Pro hit the shelves.

It's rare to see fully-featured 1080p60 webcams offering uncompressed video footage at the $100 mark, so this Memorial Day deal is certainly worth taking advantage of if you're in the market to improve your streaming setup for less.

We gave this particular webcam a near-perfect 4.5-star write-up in our Razer Kiyo Pro review, stating that it was: "one of the best premium webcams you can get your hands on right now". That sentiment is certainly true this year as well, as the Kiyo Pro remains a popular option for Twitch YouTubers and content creators alike into its second year on the market.

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo Pro | $200 $99.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 - While the Razer Kiyo Pro has been cheaper once in the past, this rate is still an exceptional price on our favorite webcam. If you've wanted a high-performance 1080p60 shooter for your streams on a budget then this is an ideal option from a premium, and trusted, brand.



The Razer Kiyo Pro is certainly one of the more premium webcams available, with a wide-angle lens featuring an Adaptive Light Sensor for uncompressed Full HD footage at 60 FPS. What's more, there's also an option for HDR support at 30 FPS, too, giving you several configurations to adapt to your streams. It's certainly ideal for anyone building a Razer streaming setup as well.

