Memorial Day monitor deals 2022 - find bargains on budget and premium screens

Memorial Day monitor deals are upon us, and there are plenty of options to suit every budget. The trouble can be knowing where to start in a sea of sales, and that's where we come in. Want to spruce your setup by getting the best gaming monitors without breaking the bank? Don't worry, we've got you.

While we've listed the full line-up of Memorial Day monitor deals below, one of the highlights you should check out first would be HP's V24i panel for $119.99 (opens in new tab). It isn't a gaming screen, but seeing as it's been discounted by $50, you can't really go wrong.

Dell's impressive $510 discount (opens in new tab) on the Alienware AW2521H is another winner in this year's Memorial Day monitor deals. The 24.5-inch display features a 360Hz refresh rate, so it having dropped to just $399.99 offers a tempting opportunity.

You'll find these Memorial Day monitor deals, and more, below. If they don't hit the spot, we've also listed a few other offers at the bottom of the page.

Today's best Memorial Day monitor deals

(opens in new tab) HP V24i | $169.99 $119.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - It may not be a gaming screen, but this FHD monitor can output a 1920 x 1080 resolution and will do the job nicely for home working, browsing, and light gaming. Well worth a look at that price, in other words.



Panel size: 23.8-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: N/A



(opens in new tab) HP X27 | $259.99 $179.99 at HP (opens in new tab)

Save $80 - Here's a very respectable gaming panel offer for the Memorial Day monitor deals, reduced by over 30% from its standard price. You can get better screens, sure, but few 1920 x 1080 gaming panels will go this low in cost. It's a great entry-point as a result.



Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: 165Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung T55 Series | $290 $219.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - It doesn't get much better than Samsung in the world of screens, and this curved monitor being reduced by $50 is a great opportunity to upgrade for less. Its vivid colors make it a winner.



Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: 75Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung UR55 | $319.99 $249.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - It's hard to find Memorial Day monitor deals that beat Black Friday and Cyber Monday offerings, but this sale has managed it. Samsung's IPS 4K display has tumbled in price to $40 lower than it was at the end of 2021, so this is an aggressively good reduction.



Panel size: 28-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey CRG5 | $400 $279.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $120 - Although it's not as big a discount as we enjoyed during last year's Cyber Monday sale, it's still a huge saving on a very respectable monitor. And because it's Samsung, you know you're getting quality.



Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: 240Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung A700 | $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - This Samsung screen is back to its Cyber Monday price as part of the Memorial Day monitor deals, and that's cracking value for a 4K panel. Want a UHD display for less without sacrificing quality? Here you go.



Panel size: 32-inch Resolution: 4K Refresh rate: 60Hz



(opens in new tab) Samsung Odyssey G5 | $399.99 $338.80 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 15% - Here's another Memorial Day monitor deal that's fallen below its Cyber Monday price. While it's more expensive than some of the other options here, you're getting all the functionality that you'd expect from a premium monitor at much more aggressive price point.



Panel size: 27-inch Resolution: WQHD (1440p) Refresh rate: 165Hz



(opens in new tab) Alienware AW2521H | $909.99 $399.99 at Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $510 - This is one of the most absurd Memorial Day monitor deals on this page. With a whopping $500 off the sticker cost, Alienware's mid-range panel is much more affordable than it would otherwise be. High quality for a reasonable price? Not bad at all, Dell.



Panel size: 24.5-inch Resolution: Full HD Refresh rate: 360Hz



(opens in new tab) Aorus FV43U | $1,099.99 $699.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $400 - Here's yet another Memorial Day monitor deal that's managed to beat its Cyber Monday price by quite a long way. Even though it's more of a gaming TV than a traditional monitor thanks to that size, it's excellent value for money on a device that can easily do both.



Panel size: 43-inch Refresh rate: 144Hz Resolution: 4K



(opens in new tab) Samsung CRG9 | $1,199.99 $994 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $205 - If you can stretch your budget to the more premium end of the scale, you'll be mightily rewarded. The CRG9 is an excellent device with a super-sharp resolution and enormous size, so that $200 saving is much appreciated.



Panel size: 49-inch Resolution: WQHD (5120 x 1440p) Refresh rate: 120Hz



More of today's best Memorial Day sales

Memorial Day monitor deals - FAQ

What should you look out for in the Memorial Day monitor sales? It's always a good idea to plan ahead when it comes to expensive purchases like screens (even if they are part of the Memorial Day monitor deals), so what should you prioritize? Top of our list would be the Samsung Odyssey range. Samsung is a real force to be reckoned with when it comes to displays, and the company's monitors are no different. Rich colors and crisp detail are par for the course here, so they're worth investing in if you see them drop in price over the sales period. Alienware AW lines are equally good premium options. In much the same way, Acer Nitro monitors are worth keeping an eye out for. These devices sit at the cheaper end of the scale but still provide excellent performance, so any kind of discount should be pounced upon.

When should you buy Memorial Day monitor deals? Should you wait until the event itself to invest in a monitor deal? Memorial Day isn't until Monday, but the offers start well before that. Things kick off the week before and really start to heat up over the weekend, so there's no need to hold fire if you see a bargain.