The Razer Kaira X PS5 headset is selling for the lowest ever price with Prime Day deal

The Razer Kaira X for PS5 is currently selling at the historic lowest ever price at only $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99) (opens in new tab) for a $20 saving. The previous lowest rate was $44.99, so you're getting an additional $5 off of that price as part of Amazon's Prime Day PS5 deals today. As far as last-minute offers on affordable headsets go, this one is an absolute screamer, with a whole third off the sticker price.

You're getting a lot of premium features for the budget asking price here, too, which includes custom TriForce 50mm audio drivers and in-cup memory foam. The main caveat keeping the asking price down here is the fact that this PS5 headset is wired - however, the 3.5mm jack means it can be used for your Nintendo Switch as well as smartphones and any other devices with this input, too.

The Razer Kaira X for PS5 is one of the best PS5 headsets, being our number one pick for the best budget model that you can get right now. We don't usually see features like this in the $40 range, especially from a premium brand such as Razer. For more offers, we're also rounding up all the last-minute Prime Day gaming deals here, too as the sales draw to a close.

Today's best Prime Day PS5 headset deal

More of today's best PS5 headset deals

