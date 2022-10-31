The PS5 Digital Edition is finally in stock - and this bundle nets you a discount

PS5 deal hunters unite, we finally have an actual saving on a bundle - and it's on the all-elusive Digital Edition. We've spotted this £599 package (opens in new tab) on Currys' shelves this morning, offering up a PS5 Digital, FIFA 23, DualSense controller, and a SteelSeries Arctis 7P+. That's a particularly rare offer, not only are you picking up the cheaper console (which hasn't graced our shelves in a good month now) but you're actually saving a full £95.96 on the additional accessories as well.

That's a holy grail in the world of PS5 deals. Mapped out, we've got the PS5 Digital Edition console itself for £389.99, then FIFA 23 for £69.99, a DualSense controller for £59.99, and that SteelSeries headset worth £174.99. All together, those prices come out at £694.96, nearly £100 more than Currys' current £599 asking price.

We've never spotted a discount like that on what little PS5 stock we've seen since release. While these bundles are becoming more and more commonplace, we're still yet to see savings catch up with the increase in availability over the last few weeks. That makes this a must-see for anyone who doesn't need a disk drive in their console. However, if you can't quite live without your old PS4 games, we'd also recommend checking out ShopTo. There, you'll find the disk edition console with a copy of FIFA 23 for £539.89 - the cheapest full-fat console price in the UK right now.

We're rounding up both of these PS5 deals just below, and plenty more discounts on accessories further down the page.

Today's best PS5 deals

(opens in new tab) PS5 Digital Edition | FIFA 23 | DualSense controller | SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ | £694.96 £599 at Currys (opens in new tab)

Save £95.96 - You'll have to move quickly here, we don't know how long the PS5 Digital Edition console is going to stay in stock. However, you can currently save £95.96 with this console bundle at Currys. All in all, there's a total of £694.96 in value here - all for just £599, with that SteelSeries gaming headset doing a lot of the heavy lifting.



(opens in new tab) PS5 | FIFA 23 | £539.85 at ShopTo (opens in new tab)

ShopTo has the cheapest bundle in the UK right now - perfect if you're looking to get started straight out the gate with a game. This package includes FIFA 23 for just a hair off the launch price - yes, it's only a 15p discount, but it just nudges it into first place today. PS5 (opens in new tab) | PS5 Digital (opens in new tab)



More of today's best PS5 deals

Need even more PS5 accessories to go with your device? We're rounding up all the latest discounts on official kit just below.

Of course, we're also getting you prepped for all this year's Black Friday PS5 deals alongside the rest of November's Black Friday gaming deals. If you're after something new and improved, though, we're also showing you where to pre-order the DualSense Edge controller as well.