The new Five Nights at Freddy's movie trailer shows off all four animatronics and some seriously gruesome kills

The new Five Nights at Freddy's movie trailer finally gives a full look at all four killer animatronics from the original game - not to mention some of the absolutely gnarly ways they're going to torture and kill their victims.

The trailer kicks off with a group of robbers who break into the titular pizza shop and start ransacking the place, only to be confronted by karmic justice in the form of horrors much worse than the police. Chica emerges from a closet, and the next we see is one of the thief's getting perhaps even a little more than he deserves as Mr. Cupcake devours his face.

Then we're introduced to the main characters: Josh Hutcherson as the security guard Mike Schmidt and Matthew Lillard as the main villain William Afton. We get to see Foxy, Bonnie, Chica, and Freddy do their thing throughout the trailer, but the most gruesome kills are the aforementioned Mr. Cupcake scene and some sort of buzzsaw situation involving someone's head.

The Five Nights at Freddy's movie is based on the first title in the long-running game series, in which a security guard at a pizza restaurant realizes he's the unluckiest person ever when the animatronic mascots turn out to be possessed, evil, methodical killers. The cast also includes Elizabeth Lail as police officer Vanessa Monroe, Piper Rubio as Mike's younger sister Abby, and Mary Stuart Masterson as the rogue Aunt Jane.

Five Nights at Freddy's is set to release in theaters and on Peacock simultaneously this October 27. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best horror movies, or check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond.

