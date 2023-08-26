The new Diablo 4 patch notes tackle yet another laundry list of common complaints

The Diablo 4 1.1.3 patch notes are here, and they bring a welcome list of fixes for common complaints.

There have been a number of patches released since the unambiguous disaster that was Diablo 4's Season 1 launch, some of them better received than others. Patch 1.1.3 is yet another fan-servicey update that seems to be aimed squarely at the ever-growing list of gripes you can find posted all over social media in Diablo 4 communities.

The top comment in the Reddit thread discussing the patch refers to a fix which assures, "Seasonal and My Class filters in the Codex of Power menu now remember the setting previously selected by the player." The comment, which has racked up 835 upvotes at the time of writing, reads: "This is a fix that is complained about a lot. Good change."

Blizzard is also getting pats on the back for a fix that will make "Affixes on items [sort consistently] ("an unbelievable change), and a bunch more aimed to improve mob crowd control.

As ever, the vibe in the community ranges from optimistic, to cautiously optimistic, to downright scornful, but most folks seem to agree the changes in 1.1.3 are for the better of the game. Along with patch 1.1.1, the latest seems to deliver on Blizzard's recent pledge to better communicate upcoming changes and manage expectations ahead of updates.

Diablo 4 Season 2 is due out on October 17 and includes five new endgame bosses to test your builds on, and it's also torching of the worst XP grinds in the game, which would suggest it'll be yet another welcome update. That said, new seasons are much, much bigger updates than the little patches we've seen in recent weeks, so there's a lot more opportunity for them to incite controversy.

Read the full 1.1.3 patch notes here.

Also be sure to check out our Gamescom 2023 chat with franchise lead Rod Ferguson on how Diablo 4's new seasons will differ from Diablo 3 and Diablo 2 Resurrected.