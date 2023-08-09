Diablo patch 1.1.1 offers a wave of community positivity

After a new Diablo 4 patch dropped last week, its player base is feeling surprisingly positive about the changes it's introduced.

That would be Diablo 4 patch 1.1.1, which the player base has already been feeling pretty good about due to the fact that it introduced a slate of buffs with no apparent drawbacks. Everyone from the Barbarian to the Sorcerer received buffs, which seriously helped address the disquiet the Diablo 4 player base has been dealing with recently.

Those patch notes dropped last week, but now Diablo 4 players have had a chance to experience some things first-hand, and they're pretty happy. For example, the player below feels though enemy density in Nightmare Dungeons is now "amazing," and enemy mobs feel a hell of a lot better spaced out and paced than they were before the latest patch.

Another player also likes the update: "More Exp, more loot, more survivability, more mobs," says the player in a pretty succinct explanation, basically outlining three core tenets of Diablo 4 that have all been improved off the back of update 1.1.1.

The slightly more in-depth Reddit post below outlines how Helltide Events have been improved. The drop rate of Cinders has been boosted, as has enemy density, but because Cinders have been increased, you're now more incentivized to walk around an event and farm whatever you need, instead of relentlessly throwing yourself against the Helltide Events for little gain.

It's all really, really good stuff from Blizzard, and the Diablo 4 player base seems to be coming back around to the game. There's no denying there's been an overwhelming sense of negativity surrounding the game, since Diablo 4 Season 1 started late last month in July, but here's hoping players might be reverting back to adoring a game that they near-unanimously loved when it first launched in June.

Diablo 4's devs are considering implementing more social features, which could help it achieve the MMO angle it's been gunning for.