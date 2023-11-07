The Marvels trailer sends X-Men rumors into overdrive with a glimpse of one familiar suit

The latest trailer for The Marvels has sent X-Men rumors into overdrive in more ways than one, and Redditors are convinced they've spotted one mutant in particular.

At around the 1:45 mark, a figure walks past Monica (Teyonah Parris) in a familiar monochrome suit – and some people are convinced it's Storm, played by Halle Berry in the 00s movies. Behind them is a computer screen, and especially eagled-eyed viewers will have noticed a familiar-looking 'X' logo lurking in the corner…

There have been plenty of X-Men rumors buzzing around The Marvels, which will see Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) flung together when they suddenly start switching places with each other every time they use their powers – especially as we know that Kamala, AKA Ms. Marvel, is a mutant. However, not everyone is convinced, and some think it's Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch), Monica's mother and Carol Danvers' old friend and fellow Air Force pilot from Captain Marvel.

If Storm really is in The Marvels, that would only be one crossover in a movie that's set to pull from all corners of the MCU, but director Nia DaCosta isn't concerned about viewers not being caught up on WandaVision or Ms. Marvel, the Disney Plus shows that introduced us to Monica and Kamala.

"I definitely wanted, because they're so disoriented with the switching, for people to be inside of their experience," she recently told GamesRadar+. "I wanted it to be very subjective; and each of them is doing very different things when the switching starts so, yeah, I wanted it to feel as jarring for the audience as it is for them."

The Marvels swoops onto the big screen on November 10. In the meantime, make sure you're up to date with the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.