This logo in The Marvels trailer is either confirmation of X-Men in the MCU or the biggest red herring yet

By Bradley Russell
published

X marks the spot

The Marvels has teased the X-Men before – but not like this. Thanks to the latest trailer, MCU fans are convinced that the mutant group will be rocking up in the Captain Marvel sequel. 

One blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment from The Marvels trailer sees Monica Rambeau standing near a monitor. While some think they can see Beast and Storm on the screen (we’re not so sure, personally), it certainly looks like the classic X-Men logo on the bottom right of the screen. It’s one that’s been used in everything from the Marvel comics to Fox’s X-Men movies. Take a look for yourself.

See more

This follows on from a curious teaser for The Marvels, one which lingered just a little too long on the letter ‘X’ for it to be a coincidence. Couple that with a handful of Loki sets designed to look like an X – which have been debunked by the episode’s director – and it certainly seems like The Marvels marks the spot where mutants are going to make a splash in the MCU. Either that, or it’s the cruelest piece of misdirection we’ve seen in a minute.

The Marvels, starring Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, and Teyonah Parris, is set for release on November 10. The next Disney Plus release is Echo, which hits the streamer on January 10.

For more from the MCU, check out the full list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows, plus the complete overview of Marvel Phase 5. Then check out our interview with The Marvels director Nia DaCosta, including talk of MCU ‘homework.’

