New The Marvels promo hints at multiverse shenanigans and the arrival of the X-Men

The Marvels releases in a matter of days, and yet we still don't know much about its plot other than the fact that it sees Carol Danvers, Monica Rambeau, and Kamala Khan forced to team up after their powers become inexplicably linked.

Now, though, a new promo has suggested that some multiverse shenanigans might go down in the movie – and hinted that the X-Men will show up, too.

In the clip, which you can watch below, you can hear Teyonah Parris's Monica (aka Photon) worriedly say, "There's a different reality bleeding into ours". The phrase has lead some viewers to assume there will be other timelines and Earths at play here, like in Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home or Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

In 10 days, be there for what comes next. Experience #TheMarvels only in theaters November 10. Get tickets: https://t.co/IaY474PyD9 pic.twitter.com/OvMPBVk12xOctober 31, 2023 See more

"Be there for what comes next," the ad tells fans, and when the latter part fades away, the 'X' lingers on screen for a little while longer, as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) can be heard stating: "They're here." In the finale of Ms. Marvel, Kamala (Iman Vellani) learned that she's actually a mutant, which bolsters the theory that Professor X's squad, or at least one of them, will feature in The Marvels.

"If we were going to get any X-Men teases, it would be in this movie," said a Reddit user, as people attempted to break down the footage on the discussion board.

"This is exactly what most of the X-Men films did with the X in the FOX logos," claimed another.

Elsewhere, there are other fans who think the 'X' refers to the introduction of Binary, a Marvel character from Xandar who, according to a few online leaks, could turn out to be Monica's mother Maria in the upcoming MCU flick – or a version of her at least.

At the 0:12 mark in the promo, you can catch a glimpse of someone wearing a white, red, and gold suit that looks like Binary's from the comics appearing in front of Monica, though it seems worth noting that Carol Danvers also wore that outfit and went by the name Binary for a time in the source material – and in an Uncanny X-Men comic, no less.

Directed by Candyman's Nia DaCosta, and also starring Zawe Ashton and Samuel L. Jackson, The Marvels lands in cinemas on November 10.