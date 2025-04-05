X-Men's Storm actor Halle Berry denies she will be the next chair in the Avengers: Doomsday cast

published

Berry won't be giving Doom the forecast in the upcoming Marvel movie

Storm in X-Men outfit
(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

While Chris Pratt promised that he has his own chair for Avengers: Doomsday, a former member of another legendary superteam has assured that you're not going to see one for her in the lead-up to the highly anticipated Marvel film. Making an appearance at CinemaCon this week for her new film, Crime 101, Halle Berry was asked if, along with the likes of classic X-Men stars Kelsey Grammer (Beast), James Marsden (Cyclops) Patrick Stewart (Charles Xavier), Ian McKellen (Magneto), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), and Alan Cumming (Nightcrawler), Storm will return, only to break the bad news.

When BlackGirlNerds asked if we could expect to see Berry join the roster, the Oscar-winning actor joked, "Keep waiting. It's not going to be there." Coincidentally, her co-star Chris Hemsworth, who has been known to handle the weather in the MCU as Thor, also chimed in being just as disappointed as fans might be about the news or lack thereof. Speaking to Extra TV about the possibility, Hemsworth said, "I was hoping... I was like, 'Do you know something I don't?'"

Of course, we want to believe Berry, but if we had an infinity stone for every time an actor promised that they weren't appearing in a Marvel movie, well, we'd need multiple pairs of gauntlets to put them on by now. Let's also keep in mind that Kevin Feige has promised that the cast list isn't complete for the upcoming film, which will see Earth's Mightiest Heroes and then some take on new big bad Doctor Doom, who looks remarkably like the late Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.). It wouldn't be a wild idea to see Storm drop in to help, given that she's become more of a presence in the Marvel universe thanks to the likes of X-Men '97 and the final season of What If…? positing what if Storm was the Goddess of Thunder?

If she doesn't appear, though, there's still more X-level attendees that could turn up in the Russo Brothers return to the MCU, including Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) and Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds), which might finally reveal why Thor was crying like he'd just lost his brother…again. For now, though, we'll have to wait until May 1, 2026, for Avengers: Doomsday to reach theaters. In the meantime, head here for every other upcoming Marvel movie and show coming our way.

