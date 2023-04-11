First The Marvels trailer promises fun, cosmic chaos of the Freaky Friday variety

The Marvels trailer is here – and it looks just as fun as we'd hoped. Offering up our first look at the upcoming superhero movie, the exciting clip, which you can watch above, has got everything from cute, dorky character moments and cats (hi Goose!) to serious cosmic chaos.

Starring Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Brie Larson, The Marvels follows on from the events of Disney Plus series Ms. Marvel, which saw the titular Kamala Khan seemingly swap identities with Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. In the movie, the pair discover that they inconveniently switch places whenever they use their powers – and it's not just those two, either, WandaVision's Monica Rambeau is also mixed up in the Freaky Friday-esque mayhem. Samuel L. Jackson is set to feature as Carol's unlikely bestie Nick Fury, with Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Park Seo-joon, and Zawe Ashton, who's geared up to play the baddie, rounding out the supporting cast.

Candyman's NiaDaCosta directed the film, having worked with a script she co-wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells.

"There are fun cosmic elements to it. Marvel comic fans will recognize elements of the Kree-Skrull war," Kevin Feige previously teased to Entertainment Weekly (opens in new tab). "There's something immensely powerful about seeing Monica and Kamala and Carol together in a frame. To me, it's only akin to the first Avengers movie and seeing the six of them together in a frame. It's chill-inducing. They're so great together, and they all have different histories with one another.

"The great thing about Kamala in her show, and now in this movie, is that she's not unlike Tom Holland's Peter Parker in Civil War. She can't believe she's with these other heroes, and can't believe that she finds herself in these places. And that's fun because we want to be that. I want to be that."

The Marvels releases in US and UK cinemas on November 10. In the meantime, check out our list of upcoming Marvel movies and shows, or our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.