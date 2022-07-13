Ms. Marvel ending explained: your biggest questions answered

The Ms. Marvel ending was always going to be a big deal. Not only were there Damage Control and Kamran-shaped loose ends to tie up heading into the finale, but there was also the question of how it bridged the gap to Kamala’s big-screen debut in 2023’s The Marvels.

While parts of the finale answered some questions, it left others very much open to debate. Kamala may have the suit, the name, and her stretchy embiggen powers now at her disposal – but there’s still plenty left to talk about, especially once the credits started rolling. And after the credits. If you know, you know.

So, let’s dive into the fallout from the final act in Jersey City. Below, we’ll run through the major talking points from the Ms. Marvel ending, including what it could all mean for the MCU going forward after that reveal. Major spoilers for Ms. Marvel episode 6 follow. You have been warned!

Ms. Marvel ending explained *spoilers ahead*

Is Ms. Marvel a mutant?

The origins of Kamala’s powers have finally been revealed. The teen found out the truth from her best friend Bruno, who has been looking into her genetics ever since she landed her superhuman abilities. In episode 2, he discovered that the bangle had unlocked some latent abilities – but it was only in the finale that he worked out the answer to her genes.

"So I went back and looked at your genetic make-up again," Bruno tells her. "I think we might’ve had it wrong the first time around. So we know why you have access to the Noor and why you can wield it but when I compared you to the rest of your family, something still seemed off. Kamala, there’s something different in your genes, like a mutation." And yes, the credits have confirmed that was The X-Men '97 theme you heard playing while he said this.

This is a huge reveal in the MCU, as it marks the first major appearance of mutants in this reality. Charles Xavier appeared in another universe in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Mutants are humans who have the X-Gene in their DNA, which when activated during puberty, unlocks superhuman powers. Marvel boss Kevin Feige teased at San Diego Comic-Con back in 2019 that mutants would be brought into the MCU, and now it’s finally happened.

Just like us, Kamala star Iman Vellani freaked out when she found out the twist, emailing Marvel head Feige in all capital letters. "They sent me, and only me, the draft [of the final episode], and I immediately freaked out," Vellani told Marvel.com (opens in new tab). "I emailed Kevin Feige in all caps. I was like, are you doing this for real? Are you sure? I'm so honored! I was like yelling at him through an email. I was freaking out. This is the biggest deal in the world, and the fact that it's happening in our show is crazy."

Where did Captain Marvel come from?

The Ms. Marvel ending had one more surprise waiting for viewers in the form of a Ms. Marvel post-credits scene. As Kamala lies on her bed, her bangle starts glowing. As she goes to inspect it, the energy knocks her back through her closet door and… Captain Marvel (complete with a new suit) emerges in her place.

What gives? It sure looks like Kamala and Captain Marvel have swapped places, with Carol being displaced by whatever event has started affecting the bangle. Check the energy on her fingertips. They look suspiciously similar to the one emitting from the bangle just moments prior.

The last time we saw Carol was in the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings post-credits scene. There, she was helming a meeting with Wong, Shang-Chi, Katy, and Hulk about an ominous ancient power source. That could tie in here or, most likely, the answers will be found in 2023’s The Marvels, which features Carol Danvers and Kamala Khan being joined by WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau, AKA Photon. Expect that big-screen adventure – out next July – to pick up directly from this scene.

What happened to Damage Control?

Damage Control spent a considerable amount of the finale chasing after Kamran after discovering he, too, had superpowers. Unfortunately for the group, things go south once Kamala swoops in to save the day and give Kamran an escape route to the New Jersey docks – and out of the country.

Damage Control Agent Deever is left to pick up the pieces, but she’s soon suspended by her superior (Agent Cleary, who also appeared briefly in Spider-Man: No Way Home) and another unit is brought in to clear up the mess caused at Coles High School.

Where does that leave Damage Control? They’re not being put on ice, that’s for sure. We already know they’re turning up in some form in August’s She-Hulk series. The trailer showcased the group’s Supermax prison, something that was first seen in Ms. Marvel. Expect them to be a low-level thorn in superheroes’ sides at street level for years to come – with Cleary potentially leading the charge.

What happened to Kamran? Who smuggled him out of Jersey City?

Kamran was given abilities at the end of episode 5, without the ability to control them. The season finale sees him struggling further as Damage Control is on his tail. Kamala, Bruno, and their friends try to help him escape as Kamala calls in a favor with the Red Daggers. She asks her friend Kareem for his help getting Kamran out of the city. He agrees, telling her to send him to the harbor by midnight.

Kamran is less than impressed as he wants to reunite with his mother and the ClanDestines instead. This culminates in a stand-off in the town as his powers clash with Kamala. She tells him to fight to be better before buying him time as he heads towards the harbor through a tunnel in the ground. This is the last we see of Kamram, and it’s not clear who he goes with or how he escapes. However, it seems pretty certain he’ll be with the Red Dagger after Kareem’s help. One potential savior may have been Waleed (Farhan Akhtar). Of course, he seemingly died at the end of episode 4, but the actor told us that this may not be the end for him in the MCU.

If Ms. Marvel returns for season 2, it’s also likely we could see Kamran back as he teased his future in an interview with Marvel.com (opens in new tab). Actor Rish Shah admits he has no idea what’s next, but there are lots of possibilities with the Red Daggers. "I think it's really cool that that's where he ends up because there's just so much scope for these characters," he said. "All of them, within the MCU, and within Kamala's journey and her story. I think it definitely solidifies in my mind that he's not a bad guy."

Does Ms. Marvel get her comic book powers?

Before Ms. Marvel had even aired, some fans were up in arms about what looked like a retcon of Kamala’s stretchy ‘embiggen’ powers.

The show, though, has simply altered the style – while throwing in a few flourishes of its own. Instead of being a Reed Richards-style ability, Ms. Marvel’s bangle allows her to create organic matter, which can manifest in different ways.

One of those ways, as we discover in the finale, is the ability to ‘embiggen’ or – in other words – for Ms. Marvel to grow extremely tall and to stretch out her limbs. In effect, Ms. Marvel now has her complete set of powers from the comic books – Marvel Studios just chose a different direction with how Kamala gets them.

Will there be a Ms. Marvel season 2? What is The Marvels?

Ms. Marvel season 2 is currently still up in the air with no confirmation yet if it will happen. However, after the finale, there are plenty of questions still unanswered which could form the basis of a new season on Disney Plus. Some of the stars are also open to it, with Aramis Knight telling Total Film: "I would love that. I definitely think Kareem has a future in the MCU. Yeah, I look forward to you guys seeing it and hopefully doing more. I hope we get season 2. I think we have a very good shot at it."

What we do know is that Ms. Marvel herself will be coming back. She’s set to appear in the upcoming MCU movie The Marvels. This was confirmed in the post-credits scene for Ms. Marvel episode 6. The film will land in theaters on July 28, 2023 and see Kamala opposite Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and WandaVision star Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

For more on The Marvels and every other new MCU movie and show, be sure to check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.