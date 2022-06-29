Ms. Marvel episode 4 features a new MCU location that’s returning in She-Hulk

Despite being centred on an Avengers mega-fan, Ms. Marvel has resisted the urge to throw in too many MCU crossovers so far. Ms. Marvel episode 4, however, has laid the groundwork for a new location in the MCU – one that’s going to show up again later this year on Disney Plus.

Mild spoilers for Ms. Marvel follow.

Did you wonder what Damage Control had in store for the Clandestines? The fourth episode has the answer: they were whisked away to the organization’s supermax prison. While they inevitably escape, this is not the last we will see of the structure.

As pointed out on social media, She-Hulk’s first trailer also includes the prison. Given Jennifer Walter’s profession as a lawyer, there’s every chance she could get tangled up with superpowered convicts and clients in the prison – or maybe even Tim Roth’s Abomination, who returns after his gladiatorial cameo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

@heavyspoilers the DODC supermax prison was also in the She-Hulk Trailer pic.twitter.com/GkRHei94GyJune 29, 2022 See more

She-Hulk, set to be played by Orphan Black’s Tatiana Maslany, is set to make her MCU debut in her own standalone series on August 17. She’ll be joined by her gamma-powered cousin Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo.

The series has already courted controversy thanks to its use of CGI. One artist, who supposedly worked on the Disney Plus series, tweeted his thoughts after the green giant left some fans not so jolly.

"Apparently she was bigger early on, but the notes kept saying to 'make her smaller.' We always roll our eyes (like we did on Sonic) but at the end of the day artists gotta follow orders," he said.

Ms. Marvel, meanwhile, is set to air its finale in July. After that, she’ll be seen alongside Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel in 2023’s The Marvels. For more on the MCU, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.