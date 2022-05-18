Marvel releases first She-Hulk trailer – and everyone is talking about that CGI

Marvel has unveiled the first trailer for She-Hulk – and all anyone can talk about is the CGI wizardry that's making Tatiana Maslany bigger… and greener.

The trailer features the return of Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, still permanently Hulked out, as well as Tim Roth's Abomination. In the clip, we see Maslany's Jennifer Walters trying to deal with her transformations into She-Hulk, along with her dating woes and her legal career.

But when Jennifer goes green, the CGI is seriously distracting some people.

"She-Hulk as a show looks amazingly fun but the actual CGI looks really unfinished and rubbery. I'm aware it is TV but the Star Wars stuff manages and they have the budgets to adjust," says one fan.

"The She-Hulk trailer is fun and my gosh I love Tatiana Maslany (she'll *crush* it in this role) but her post-transformation CGI looks godawful," says someone else.

"She-Hulk looks fun and light-hearted and I honestly dig the whole vibe too. I just can't oversee that terrible CGI which is so disappointing I probably expected better lmao," is another viewer's opinion.

"I actually like the tone of She-Hulk. It feels fun. And Maslany is hella talented, that shows. But my lord you have Gamora. You could've used practical effects on her face and body. They literally have the resources. Maslany too talented to be hidden in that CGI nonsense," thinks another fan.

But it's not all bad – some fans are defending the CGI, too.

"The CGI in She-Hulk definitely needs some work but I fully expect it to get worked on a lot more anyway since the show isn't out for another few months, other than that though the show looks very fun and I'm definitely looking forward to it," says one person.

"Am I missing something? The CGI for She-Hulk looks great. People always gotta complain about something," thinks someone else.

"Anyone complaining about the She-Hulk CGI needs reminding that it isn't out for another THREE MONTHS. Look how good the Marvel Disney+ shows have been in terms of effects so far. Keep your purple pants on," points out another person.

We don't have long to wait to see She-Hulk in action, either – the Disney Plus series arrives this August 17.