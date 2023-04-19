The Mandalorian season 3 finale has another creator cameo in plain sight

The Mandalorian season 3, episode 8 featured another creator cameo hiding in plain sight. A warning that the following will contain spoilers for the new episode, so turn back now if you're not up to date!

At the end of the finale, Mando and Grogu go to meet Carson Teva in the same New Republic base seen in episode 5. That episode featured cameos from Dave Filoni, Mandalorian director Rick Famuyiwa, and Obi-Wan Kenobi helmer Deborah Chow – and in the season 3 finale, Filoni returns once more in another blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo.

Again, Filoni can be seen seated at the bar in the background of the scene, complete with his trademark hat. Check out a picture of the moment below.

(Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Filoni co-created The Mandalorian and has directed multiple episodes, but he's probably best known for shepherding animated series The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Next up from Filoni is Ahsoka, a live-action show that looks set to be a Rebels sequel. You can get up to speed on that with our guide on what to watch before Ahsoka.

The finale ends with Din Djarin and Grogu happily settled on Nevarro together, after an incredibly wholesome moment that sees Mando formally adopt Baby Yoda as his son. Elsewhere in the episode, a minor Moff Gideon detail has people speculating he's been a clone all along in season 3, while fans are debating the fate of the Darksaber.

The Mandalorian season 3 has come to an end on Disney Plus, but you can get up to speed on the galaxy far, far away's future with our guide on all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows through the link.