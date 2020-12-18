PSA: There's a Mandalorian season 2 post-credits scene – here's what happens

There’s a Mandalorian season 2 post-credits scene. This is not a drill. Many will have potentially switched off as soon as the credits rolled on The Mandalorian season 2, episode 8 – and to take a moment to collect themselves – but there’s an after-credits stinger that has to be seen. Let’s run through what happens and why it’s so important. If you haven’t seen Chapter 16 yet, now’s your last chance to make like Darth Maul’s torso and split.

Warning: Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 2 finale follow.

The Mandalorian season 2 post-credits scene, explained

So, what happened to Boba Fett after he jumped into hyperspace on Slave-1? The Mandalorian season 2 post-credits scene answers that question – and then some.

About halfway through the credits, we cut to Tatooine. The twin-sunned planet is home, of course, to Jabba’s Palace – and that’s the location of the finale’s post-credits scene.

There, Bib Fortuna, Jabba’s henchman from the original trilogy, is seen filling the power vacuum left by the portly Hutt. Not for long, however, as Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, which seemingly reveals this scene takes place at least some days after The Mandalorian season 2 finale, siege the palace and kill Fortuna.

Boba then takes his rightful place as the de-facto leader of Tatooine’s criminal underworld. He was just a simple man making his way through the galaxy. Suddenly, his aspirations are much, much bigger.

It also leads to a major announcement: The Book of Boba Fett is a Boba Fett spin-off, arriving in December 2021.

Now, aren’t you glad you stayed through until the post-credits? Imagine missing out on that.