The Division 2 Episode 2 - Title Update 6 will revamp brand set bonuses and crafting this October

The Division 2 's next major Title Update will arrive this fall, Massive and Ubisoft announced today. Episode 2 - Title Update 6 will launch sometime in October, bringing with it a host of changes to brand sets, named items, loot pools, calibration, crafting, and more. While many of these are subject to change between now and October - especially those pertaining to named items - Massive offered a preview of the update in a recent blog post .

Set bonuses are headlining Title Update 6. Going forward, all brand sets apart from 511 will have items for every slot, and only four items will be necessary to activate that set bonus. "This will allow players to come up with new builds, but also ensure that current builds will still be viable," Massive explains. "This also adds more clarity for players; no more guessing which brand slots are available, and which are not. It also means a new items are being added to the game, so there's more to loot."

To retain some measure of prestige with set bonuses, chest pieces and backpacks for all brand sets will receive exclusive high-end talents. And while gear sets will be more attainable from most activities, chest pieces and backpacks will only drop in the raid.

Speaking of more attainable loot: a new loot rotation system is also coming in Title Update 6. This will change the type of loot available from certain areas and activities on a daily basis. Normal loot will also drop, but players will have a bonus chance of receiving the specified loot from NPCs and loot containers, with named NPCs or bosses guaranteeing a drop. This feature will also be available in Dark Zones, but items will still need to be extracted.

The update will also change the way players can apply the stuff they loot. Recalibration is being expanded to allow talents to be moved between items of different brands, and for stats to be moved between items of different colors. Crafting, meanwhile, is getting some quality of life boosts via higher material caps, as well as the return of the material sharing perk (letting you share materials between agents). Polycarbonate will be added to the deconstruction pool, many crafting costs will be reduced, and NPCs will drop more materials based on your current stores.

There's a whole lot of stuff in Title Update 6, so Massive will host another public test server ahead of the update's October release. "Players can expect some of the above changes to be active on the PTS, and patch notes will be ready for when the PTS goes live," the studio says. "The PTS will be multi-phase, and will not necessarily be reflective of the final product. The team will also continue to use surveys throughout the different PTS testing phases, so they can get specific feedback from the community."