A GameStop Switch 2 console, the staple that ruined it, and the stapler that stapled it have been auctioned off for $250,000, with all proceeds going to charity

The Nintendo Switch 2 had a slightly more dramatic launch than your typical console owing to the fact that one GameStop location in New York (Staten Island) decided to literally staple the screens of several consoles, giving birth to what we now know as "Staplegate." But the entire messy saga has now concluded in a $250,000 auction for charity.

Quick catch-up: On launch day, some GameStop workers stapled a pre-order receipt onto several Nintendo Switch 2 boxes, obviously not anticipating that the handheld hybrid's screen would be directly on the other side. This meant a bunch of Switch 2s were literally punctured by what looked like vampire teeth, though GameStop did refund any damaged goods, of course.

To regain lost PR points, Gamestop earlier this month announced that it was going to reframe its freak accident and auction off what it said was the first ever stapled Switch 2, now refurbished, the original staple, and the stapler used to staple the consoles on eBay, with all proceeds going to Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

After 282 bids, the eBay auction wrapped up yesterday, and one lucky winner got the Staplegate collection for a dumbfounding good deal. Chump change, really. Just for the small, small price of $250,000.

"While the accident itself was unfortunate, we hope its legacy serves a greater purpose," the eBay listing reads. $250,000 going to charity certainly outweighs the temporary annoyance of having your launch-day console damaged, I think. Heck, I reckon the Staplegate Switch 2 might become an even more valuable historical artefact as the years chug on. Who knows?

