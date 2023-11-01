The controversial Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is down to a price I’d actually consider

It’s no secret that I’m not a fan of the original Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti price, but the GPU just dropped to a record low ahead of Black Friday. The early deal shunts PNY’s graphics card to a level I’d personally be more comfortable paying for, especially when it comes to top-end 1080p performance for well under $500. Not to mention the card has a beefy triple fan cooler on its side.

Over at Amazon, PNY’s GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB XLR8 Gaming Verto GPU is down from $449.99 to $359.99, thanks to a helpful 20% discount. The early Black Friday graphics card deal narrows the gap between this SKU and the non-Ti version to around $60, which feels like a more appropriate amount to pay for a CUDA core and clock speed boost. I mean, it’s either that or forking out an extra $90 for the RTX 4060 Ti 16GB variant, and that’s only if you opt for the cheapest one available right now.

I don’t want the above to sound like a “this or nothing” situation, because if you’ve read my Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti review, you’ll know I think it’s one of the best graphics cards for 1080p gameplay. The GPU really holds its own in the latest games with ultra settings switched on, and DLSS 3.5 tricks like Frame Generation even makes Cyberpunk 2077 at 1440p with ray tracing a comfortable possibility. I’m still hesitant to brand it as a QHD-capable card since it uses AI to boost fps, but the end result is virtually the same compared to native.

PNY GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB | $449.99 $359.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - With 20% off, this is the cheapest RTX 4060 Ti on the market right now. It's also a record low for this PNY model specifically, as previous discounts only brought it down to $389. Buy it if:



✅ You want one of the best 1080p graphics cards

✅ You're planning on playing games using DLSS 3.5



Don't buy it if:



❌ You'd rather invest in more VRAM

❌ You've got a PC designed with 1440p in mind Price check: Newegg $359.99 | Best Buy $399

Whether or not you should buy a Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti before Black Friday boils down to your own requirements. For example, if you’re itching to play new and upcoming PC games at much higher frame rates using Nvidia DLSS tricks, then this is the best deal you’ll get ahead of the event. I’m not even convinced we’ll see prices dip much lower come November 24, as many models are still going for over $400.

Ultimately, we’re probably going to end up with more RTX 3060 deals than anything else, as the last-gen GPU currently occupies the same realm of pricing as the vanilla Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060. If you reckon you’d be quite happy playing without access to Frame Generation, and you’re willing to lower settings in newer titles, you might wanna hang off to see if you can get an Ampere card for nearer $200. Otherwise, I’d either take advantage of this current RTX 4060 Ti offer or wait it out for marginal RTX 4060 discounts.

Looking for more deals across the board? You’ll find a selection of GPUs by Nvidia, AMD, and Intel with lower prices below ahead of Black Friday. You’ll also find plenty of offers without our Black Friday gaming deals hub when the sale finally kicks off, so it’s well worth swinging by if you haven’t picked up a card before then.

Looking for an entire build? Check out our Black Friday gaming PC deals hub for early offers. We've also already rounding up Black Friday gaming laptop deals and Black Friday Steam Deck deals for those of you who prefer playing on the go.