The biggest discounts in Microsoft's Shocktober Xbox game sale

Microsoft is hosting a massive Xbox game sale right now, highlighting the scariest titles in its collection as part of its Shocktober discounts. You can save up to 90% on some titles, though the bigger discounts are reserved for older releases. However, we're still seeing some excellent savings on 2021 gems as well.

Resident Evil Village, The Medium, and Biomutant are all 2021 titles taking some of their first (or biggest) discounts this week. The latest Resident Evil game, for example, is down to $40.19 thanks to a record-breaking saving from the original $59.99 MSRP. We haven't seen this title drop below $45 in previous Xbox game sales, and that makes it a perfect pickup for your planned fright nights.

However, if you're looking to stock up on some previous releases that might be missing from your collection, prices on older titles start at just $1.99 right now. That particular saving sits on Agony, which is currently 90% off its original $19.99 MSRP. Budget-busters will also find Thief available for $2.99, Little Nightmares at $4.99 (was $19.99), and a Resident Evil triple pack for $19.63 (was $59.49).

You'll find more information on our top picks just below, with all the biggest savings Microsoft's current Xbox game sales further down the page. It's also worth noting that we're expecting more Black Friday Xbox Series X deals to hit over the next few weeks, so there are plenty more discounts on the way if nothing fits the bill right now.

Xbox game sales: our top picks

Resident Evil Village Resident Evil Village | $59.99 $40.19 at Microsoft

Save $19.80 - There's nothing better than a good old Resident Evil adventure during the spooky season, and Microsoft has knocked nearly $20 off the price of the latest instalment this week. You'll find Resident Evil Village available for a little over $40 - the cheapest we've seen it by around $4.

The Medium The Medium | $49.99 $37.49 at Microsoft

Save $12 - We haven't seen too many discounts on The Medium since its release in January, which makes this 25% saving at Microsoft all the more impressive. If you've been waiting on a discount for this particular title, you're in luck just in time for Halloween.

Biomutant Biomutant | $59.99 $38.99 at Microsoft

Save $21 - If you've been waiting to dive into the world of Biomutant for yourself, Microsoft is offering an enticing discount this week. This is actually the lowest price we've ever seen on this particular title, so there has never been a better time to try it out.

All the biggest savings in this week's Xbox game sales

