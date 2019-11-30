The best Walmart game deals, discounts, and offers

Black Friday rekindled the best Walmart game deals, and they're going fast. We've still got a few days left on the hardware deals, but bundles are selling out quickly, and most of the retailer's game deals will end on November 30. That said, there are still plenty of great deals left on plenty of great games, so it's still an excellent time to buy.

Here are the best Walmart game deals available right now. We've also got a page specifically for the Black Friday Walmart PS4 discounts, as the retailer is especially hot on PlayStation deals this year. For more specific buying advice, check out our PS4 Black Friday , Xbox One X Black Friday , and Nintendo Switch Black Friday hubs. Finally, don't miss our general Black Friday game deals hub for all things gaming. Now, onto the deals...

Best Walmart PS4 deals right now

PS4 Pro + CoD: Modern Warfare | $299 at Walmart (save $100)

PS4 Pro deals are generally scarce, and the Modern Warfare reboot is barely a month old, so this bundle is a tiny miracle. Save big on a beefy PS4 Pro and one of the best Call of Duty games in years. View Deal

PS4 Pro 1TB | $299 at Walmart (save $100)

If you aren't interested in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - or you're having trouble finding its bundle in stock - you can still get a great deal on the PS4 Pro itself. View Deal

PlayStation VR 5-game bundle | $299 at Walmart (save $100)

*This bundle is back to $299, but we're hoping the price will drop again soon.* Get everything you need to play PSVR games and five amazing games to play immediately: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Everybody's Golf VR, and PSVR Worlds. View Deal

Other Walmart PS4 deals

Best Walmart Xbox One deals right now

Xbox One wireless controllers | $39 at Walmart (save $20)

Whether you're getting a spare controller for your player two or picking a new controller to match your setup, you can save big on Xbox One wireless controllers in all colors at Walmart. View Deal

Other Walmart Xbox One deals

Best Walmart Nintendo Switch deals right now