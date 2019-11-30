Popular

The best Walmart game deals, discounts, and offers

All of Walmart's best deals on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

Black Friday rekindled the best Walmart game deals, and they're going fast. We've still got a few days left on the hardware deals, but bundles are selling out quickly, and most of the retailer's game deals will end on November 30. That said, there are still plenty of great deals left on plenty of great games, so it's still an excellent time to buy.

Here are the best Walmart game deals available right now. We've also got a page specifically for the Black Friday Walmart PS4 discounts, as the retailer is especially hot on PlayStation deals this year. For more specific buying advice, check out our PS4 Black Friday, Xbox One X Black Friday, and Nintendo Switch Black Friday hubs. Finally, don't miss our general Black Friday game deals hub for all things gaming. Now, onto the deals...  

Best Walmart PS4 deals right now

PS4 Pro + CoD: Modern Warfare | $299 at Walmart (save $100)
PS4 Pro deals are generally scarce, and the Modern Warfare reboot is barely a month old, so this bundle is a tiny miracle. Save big on a beefy PS4 Pro and one of the best Call of Duty games in years.  View Deal

PS4 Pro 1TB | $299 at Walmart (save $100)
If you aren't interested in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - or you're having trouble finding its bundle in stock - you can still get a great deal on the PS4 Pro itself. View Deal

PlayStation VR 5-game bundle | $299 at Walmart (save $100)
*This bundle is back to $299, but we're hoping the price will drop again soon.* Get everything you need to play PSVR games and five amazing games to play immediately: Skyrim VR, Resident Evil 7, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Everybody's Golf VR, and PSVR Worlds.  View Deal

Other Walmart PS4 deals

Best Walmart Xbox One deals right now

Xbox One S + Star Wars Jedi | $199 at Walmart (save $100)
The Xbox One S is the best version of the base Xbox One, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is a brand-new, superb action game. Together at this price, they make for a fantastic pair this Black Friday. View Deal

Xbox One S 1TB All Digital Edition 3-game bundle | $149 at Walmart (save $100)
This All Digital Edition Xbox One S can't play physical discs, but it comes with digital copies of Sea of Thieves and Minecraft, with some Fortnite bonuses thrown in. View Deal

Xbox One wireless controllers | $39 at Walmart (save $20)
Whether you're getting a spare controller for your player two or picking a new controller to match your setup, you can save big on Xbox One wireless controllers in all colors at Walmart. View Deal

Other Walmart Xbox One deals

Best Walmart Nintendo Switch deals right now

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con pair | $69 at Walmart (save $10)
Joy-Cons pretty much never go on sale, so even a $10 discount is a big deal. This price is available for red-blue, pink-green, and gray pairsView Deal

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle | $20 at Walmart (save $30)
Nobody expected a Mario + Rabbids crossover to be this fun, and nobody expected it to be this cheap during Black Friday. View Deal

Other Walmart Nintendo Switch deals

