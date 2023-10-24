One of 2023's best horror movies is headed to Netflix in time for Halloween

A24's Talk to Me is headed to Netflix just in time to stream over Halloween weekend.

The Australian horror stars Sophie Wilde as Mia, a grief-stricken teen who discovers a connection to the other side via a severed, embalmed hand that a group of teens use as a party trick. Mia quickly develops an attachment to the hand, which is possessed by a sinister spirit.

Helmed by Danny and Michael Philippou in their directorial debut, the cast includes Alexandra Jensen, Joe Bird, Miranda Otto, Zoe Terakes, Otis Dhanji, Marcus Johnson, Alexandria Steffensen, Ari McCarthy, and Sunny Johnson.

After making its world premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, A24 won distribution rights in a bidding war against other massive studios. The movie grossed over $10 million at the global box office in its first weekend against a budget of $4.5 million, making it the indie studio's second-highest debut ever. It also beat out Hereditary for A24's number-one highest-grossing domestic horror, grossing a total of $44.5 million.

The film currently holds a 94% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and will be available to watch on Netflix from October 26 in the UK. A sequel, titled Talk 2 Me, is in the works, and a prequel has already been filmed. Danny and Michael Philippou will return to direct the sequel, from a script written by returning co-writers Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman.

Talk to Me is still playing in select theaters - in the UK you will be able to stream it on Netflix from October 26. For more on the movie, check out our interviews with Danny and Michael Philippou about their YouTube beginnings and its stellar cast, their upcoming Street Fighter movie, and Talk to Me's gnarly ending.