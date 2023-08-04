Warning! This article contains mild spoilers for Talk to Me. If you've yet to watch the movie, then turn back now.

There's already a Talk to Me prequel in existence – and it's centered on the supernatural horror's shocking opening scene. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, directors Danny and Michael Philippou revealed that they shot the extra scenes during the original film's production and that it's found-footage style, too.

"It's told entirely through the perspective of mobile phones and social media, so maybe down the line we can release that," Danny, who co-wrote the film with Bill Hinzman explained. We assume it's some kind of short rather than a feature-length flick, but it's still exciting to know that there's more to Duckett's pre-possession story out there.

Starring Sophie Wilde, Alexandra Jensen, and Miranda Otto, Talk to Me centers on Mia, a grief-stricken 17 year old who gets in over her head when she gets involved with a bunch of séance-addicted youngsters. With the help of a mysterious embalmed hand, the group take it in turns to open their bodies up to whichever spirit lurks nearby. But not every ghoulie is benevolent – or happy to go back to the afterlife once their 90-second visit is over...

Duckett, played by Sunny Johnson, acts as our first introduction to the harmful effects of conversing with the dead. In Talk to Me's prologue, his older brother Cole (Ari McCarthy) can be seen desperately trying to find his sibling at a party. Once he does, it becomes immediately clear that Duckett is not in a good way and things go from bad to worse when Duckett stabs Cole and then fatally turns the knife on himself.

"We have a lot of original stories that we want to tell, but the Talk to Me stuff is exciting to us, too. So the idea of a sequel, we wouldn’t be opposed to it," Michael added.

"When we were writing the first film, we couldn't help but write scenes for a sequel as well," Danny previously told GamesRadar+. "Our bible on the movie is so extensive. We've got this massive mythology bible where we broke down every single spirit that the kids connected with, every single rule, every single part of the hand, and the history behind it. So I think there's so much to explore.

"I'd be so excited about the idea of doing a sequel, and there's a hundred different directions that you could take it. So yeah, oh my gosh, it would be so cool to do a sequel. I'd love that opportunity."

Talk to Me is in cinemas now.