Suicide Squad goes anime in the first trailer for 2024’s most unlikely mashup – and it’s from the studio behind Attack on Titan

This isn’t a fever dream: Suicide Squad Isekai is a fully-fledged anime series from some of Japan’s finest talents – and the studio behind Attack on Titan.

Set for 2024, Suicide Squad Isekai features some of DC’s greatest villains and anti-heroes – including the likes of Joker, Harley Quinn, Clayface, and Peacemaker – being whisked away to a fantastical world filled with orcs and dragons.

First up, what’s an isekai? Good question. Traditionally a genre focusing on a person or group of people being transported to a new and unfamiliar world, isekai has long been a staple of anime. Sword Art Online, Re: Zero, and The Devil is a Part-Timer are all examples that have proved popular in recent years.

The show’s synopsis also teases the intriguing world-swapping premise: "In the crime-ridden city of Gotham, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface, and King Shark. These Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that’s connected to this world through a gate. It’s a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an ISEKAI!"

"With lethal explosives planted in their necks, there’s no running or hiding, and failing the mission means a one-way ticket to the afterlife!"

So far, so very Suicide Squad. The added fluidity of the animation style – bolstered by WIT Studio, who worked on the first three seasons of Attack on Titan – and punchy dialogue from Re:Zero author Tappei Nagatsuki means this is a project well worth looking out for next year.

