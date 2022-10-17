Succession season 4 gets first look in new HBO Max trailer

Succession season 4 has its first sneak peek, courtesy of a new trailer for upcoming programming on HBO Max – and the power struggle continues for the Roy family.

"This is not the end. We are killing the opposition," Logan Roy (Brian Cox) announces in the brief new clip, intercut with shots of his children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin), Shiv (Sarah Snook), and Connor (Alan Ruck) looking less than thrilled. "I'm gonna build something better, faster, keener, wilder. I love it here. I fucking love it!"

The show was renewed for a fourth season in October 2021, a matter of days after season 3 premiered on HBO. Filming started in June this year in New York City, and it's been confirmed that filming also took place in Norway. This means we're likely to see lots of Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård), the CEO of streaming giant GoJo.

Season 3 ended with Kendall, Roman, and Shiv teaming up against their father, but their plan was foiled by Shiv's husband Tom and it looks like Logan's back and stronger than ever after selling Waystar to Matsson.

The show's latest installment was nominated for 25 Emmys at this year's award ceremony and took home four gongs, including Outstanding Drama Series and an acting nod for Macfadyen. The show also won three Golden Globes this year, including Best Television Series.

Succession season 4 doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for the next installment to arrive on HBO and Sky Atlantic, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows coming our way in 2022 and beyond.