Street Fighter 6 is getting an open beta this month

A Street Fighter 6 open beta is happening this month for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC players, Capcom has announced.

As revealed in the above trailer, the Street Fighter 6 open beta will run from Friday, May 19 to Sunday, May 21, with crossplay support on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC via Steam. The beta will let players choose between eight fighters: Luke, Jamie, Chun-Li, Juri, Kimberly, Guile, Ryu, and Ken. There will also be several different modes to toy around with, including Ranked, Casual, Battle Hub, Open Tournament, Extreme Battle, and Training.

Street Fighter 6 has had two closed betas, but this is the first time Capcom will invite everyone to check out the long-awaited sequel. There's a good deal of content included in the beta too, so it should be more than enough to keep everyone occupied for the weekend.

We were lucky enough to spend some hands-on time with Street Fighter 6 for our preview last year and we thought it left a good first impression. "Capcom's upcoming fighting game combines a load of elements from the past 25 or so years of Street Fighter games into a melting pot, and the result is an experience that feels equal parts comfortable and familiar but also fresh and exciting," we wrote.

Street Fighter 6 is due to launch on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC on June 2. The first open beta will only be available on new-gen platforms.

For what to play right here and now, check out our guide to the best fighting games available today.