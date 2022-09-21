Stranger Things writers troll everyone by revealing (then blurring) the entire plot for season 5

The Stranger Things season 5 writers have ‘revealed’ the entire story outline for the show’s upcoming season – but have trolled everyone by blurring the grid-by-grid breakdown of the Netflix show’s final eight episodes.

The Stranger Things Writers' Room account has taken to Twitter to reveal their current pre-production work on the new season, which is currently undated. Just a shame about all the pixels – but that hasn’t stopped the internet turning into detectives. Computer, enhance!

Grid complete pic.twitter.com/vAX7z4NAJYSeptember 20, 2022 See more

While clues are kept to a minimum – and there’s seemingly no way to unpixellate the image to reveal spoilers – some have pointed out some key takeaways from the tease.

"I think the 4 lines probably mean the different storylines of S5, which could be teens, young adults, adults, and perhaps Max's storyline," wrote one fan on Reddit (opens in new tab). Another pointed to a moment so big in the penultimate episode of Stranger Things season 5 that they didn’t leave anything to chance and obscured the grid entirely. "A death or time loop?" one account asked (opens in new tab).

That should keep us busy for a while. In the meantime, we have Netflix’s Tudum event to look forward to – and some Stranger Things-shaped announcements could be there.

The global showcase, which takes place on September 24, has teased announcements and sneak peeks around the streamer’s biggest names, including The Witcher, Squid Game, and – you guessed it – Stranger Things. Tudum could be about to turn our world Upside Down.

For more from the streamer, check out some of the best Netflix shows and best Netflix movies you should be watching right now.