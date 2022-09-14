Netflix announces new Tudum event – teasing Stranger Things, Squid Game, and The Witcher sneak peeks and "secrets"

Netflix has promised that sneak peeks and announcements surrounding Stranger Things, Squid Game, The Witcher, and more are on their way in a trailer for a new Tudum event. Chris Hemsworth, Gal Gadot, Millie Bobby Brown and plenty of other famous faces appear in the promo, which you can watch above, as they clue subscribers in on what they can expect from the global showcase on September 24.

"It's happening!" Penn Badgley excitedly tells the camera, suggesting that some You season 4 news will be shared, as Bridgerton's Golda Rosheuvel says: "Let's reveal some steamy secrets, shall we?"

"I'm very excited for you guys to see it," director Rian Johnson adds a little later on – and it's pretty safe to assume he's talking about his Daniel Craig-starring sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Then, Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher rock up, who are probably a part of the event to tease their upcoming rom-com Your Place or Mine.

The clip also assures fans they'll get "exclusive reveals" on the following: The School for Good and Evil, Lupin, The Old Guard 2, Shadow and Bone, Slumberland, Extraction 2, Money Heist, Outer Banks, The Umbrella Academy, The Crown, Heartstopper, Enola Holmes 2, Alice in Borderland, Guns and Gulaabs, Wednesday, Love is Blind: Brazil, 1899, and even more still. So there really will be something for everyone.

"Get ready to have your world turned upside down," David Harbour warns at the end, as his Stranger Things co-star Joe Keery makes a questionable Hamlet joke: "[Tudum] or not Tudum." Oh, brother.

Tudum: A Global Fan Event is set to stream on September 24 at 10am PT, 7pm CEST, and 2pm BRT. In the meantime, check out our breakdowns of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.