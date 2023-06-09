Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 has a big crossover coming up as the cast of Lower Decks are set to make their live-action debut. However, in an interview with SFX magazine, Captain Pike star Anson Mount and Spock star Ethan Peck have suggested another crossover that they're desperate to make happen.

"I'd have to say The Next Generation," Peck tells SFX magazine about his dream crossover, "Just because I've gotten now to work with Jonathan Frakes and I've gotten to know some of the cast. They're so fun and wonderful and I've become a fan of the show. Furthermore, I think Data is my all-time favourite character. It would be a dream come true to have a scene between Spock and Data. Played by Brent Spiner, of course."

Frakes directed the upcoming Lower Decks crossover on Strange New Worlds, after recently reprising his role as Riker in Star Trek: Picard season 3. Peck's co-star Mount was of a similar mindset when asked about his dream crossover, as he tells SFX a touching story behind it.

"I've known Patrick Stewart since I was about 22 years old," Mount adds. "I met him when I was a very young man in graduate school and we had a mutual friend, who's sort of my godmother in my higher education experience and an old friend of his from his RSC days. That friend has now passed and every time Patrick and I see each other we marvel at how it's just so sad that she's not here to see it, because she really would have loved so see us as part of the same franchise. And if we could actually be on the same show or movie or something, that would really be the icing on the cake."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 releases on June 15 on Paramount Plus.

Not a subscriber to SFX? Then head on over here to get the latest issues sent directly to your home/device!

That's just a snippet of our interview, available in the latest issue of SFX Magazine, which features The Witcher season 3 on the cover and is available on newsstands from Wednesday, June 14. For even more from SFX, sign up to the newsletter, sending all the latest exclusives straight to your inbox.