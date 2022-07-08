Steven Yeun joins Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's next movie

Steven Yeun has been cast alongside Robert Pattinson in Bong Joon Ho's upcoming sci-fi flick.

Yeun made a name for himself starring as Glenn from the first season of AMC's long-running survival horror series The Walking Dead all the way through to the character's brutal death at the hands of Negan in season six. He would later become the first Asian American actor nominated for an Academy Award for his critically acclaimed work on Minari, which he starred in and executive produced. He currently has roles in the adult animated series Tuca & Bertie and Invincible.

Bong, known for directing critically acclaimed movies like The Host, Snowpiercer, and Parasite, is writing, directing, and producing the now untitled adaptation of Edward Ashton's 2022 novel Mickey7. The book's publisher, St. Martin Press, describes the story as a cross between The Martian and Dark Matter. The plot centers around an "expendable," a disposable employee sent on a mission to colonize the dangerously icy Niflheim planet. Mickey7 goes missing on a routine scouting mission and becomes determined not to be replaced by Mickey8.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Bong's adaptation of the story could be quite different from the source material if his past experience with adaptations is anything to go by, so book readers should expect a few surprises. Joining Yeun and Pattinson in the cast are Naomi Ackie, Mark Ruffalo, and Toni Collette.

Further plot details, characters, and a release date are all unknowns at the moment.

