SteelSeries Arctis Pro - save 20% on one of our favorite gaming headsets right now

The steady avalanche of Christmas deals shows no sign of stopping, and this time it’s the SteelSeries Arctis Pro on sale. You can get the PS4/PC headset now via Amazon for $201, a saving of 20% overall.

This is one of the best PS4 headsets around; it also happens to be among our favorites. As we said in our guide, the Arctis Pro’s “high-res audio system is industry leading in its clarity and range, while the option to go wireless and bypass the PS4's DAC with SteelSeries' own GameDAC peripheral accentuates the quality of this sound… If you're looking to mess with your set-up to get a truly bespoke, high-quality sound (and you're technically savvy) then this is one of the best PS4 headsets you can buy”.

This isn’t quite the cheapest the Arctis Pro has been, as it actually dipped $10 lower during Black Friday. However, this is still a good price for a great gaming headset - especially for PC players - and you’ll get it in time for Christmas. At this price, we’d recommend snapping one up.