Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel seems a sure thing as team hires for new principal gameplay designer

A job listing by developer Respawn Entertainment could point to a Star Wars Jedi: Survivor sequel.

After the success of both Jedi: Fallen Order and Jedi: Survivor, it's fair to assume that we'll be joining Cal Kestis for another adventure in the future. The latest game certainly lays the groundwork for more, though so far, Respawn is remaining tight-lipped on the subject of a sequel.

That being said, there are subtle hints that suggest it's happening. The latest is a job listing that recently popped up on Respawn's official website.

"We are looking for an experienced Principal Gameplay Designer who will embrace our philosophy and share their hard earned expertise to help us create an incredible experience for our players," Respawn says.

According to the posting, the successful applicant will "work with design leadership, level design, art, code, and animation departments to create a satisfying and fun gameplay experience," as well as "design and iterate on hero navigation mechanics."

Admittedly, it lacks specific details and doesn't reference Star Wars directly, but with Survivor in the bag, it's a fitting time for Respawn to start to ramp up development on a follow-up. Also lending weight to the theory are the comments made last month by none other than Cameron Monaghan, the voice and face behind Cal.

"We're working on a third and we're in the process of doing that right now," Monaghan said at Ocala Comic Con. "That's a big undertaking and there have been some conversations so far, but hopefully when all things are said and done, we'll be able to go in and make something really cool."

In the run-up to Survivor's release Stig Asmussen, who directed both Jedi games, revealed that he "always wanted" there to be three parts to Cal's story. Asmussen parted ways with Respawn back in September, so whether or not this changes things for the series remains to be seen.

Check out our upcoming Star Wars games guide for all the future releases set to take place in a galaxy far, far away.