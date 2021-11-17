Here’s your first full look at Spider-Man’s new (magic) suit in action

Amid all the villain reveals and wondering where on earth Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield had gotten to, you might have missed one of the low-key most important reveals from the new Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer: Tom Holland’s wallcrawler has a new suit. And it’s magic.

While we previously glimpsed it for all of one second during the original trailer, the black-and-gold suit is seen during a couple of occasions in motion – and during fight scenes – in the new footage.

First up, Tom Holland’s Spidey skids away from an oncoming Electro onslaught in his black-and-gold suit. If you ask us, it looks even better in live action than it did in the recent toy leaks. Here’s a shot for you to clap your eyes on.

Black & gold (inside out?) Spider-Man suit, FaceTime call of Ned & MJ duct-taped to his chest, Electro in the background, & Dr. Strange magic-infused gauntlets?

The second instance is far more revealing. Namely, it shows that the new generation of Spider-Man suit comes equipped with a super-charged magic upgrade. We can assume Doctor Strange helped put the finishing touches on Peter’s new outfit – though it’s not yet clear what new powers he wields.

Either way, he’s going to need all the help he can get. Not only are Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Men absent – despite what appears to be a clearly-edited shot in the trailers – but there are multiple villains for the MCU Spider-Man to contend with too. Alfred Molina’s Doc Ock, Electro, Green Goblin, Sandman, and Lizard were all spotted in the second trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is swinging into cinemas on December 15 in the UK and December 17 in the US. Here are all the other new superhero movies just over the horizon.