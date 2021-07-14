Spider-Man 3 merchandise reveals best look yet at No Way Home's new suit and abilities

A new piece of Spider-Man 3 merchandise has provided us with the best look yet at Spidey's shiny new black-and-gold suit from the upcoming MCU threequel.

As revealed by Hot Toys on Facebook as the latest addition to its 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure range, the "Black & Gold" suit is a marked departure from much of Tom Holland's Spidey designs. It includes a black-and-gold webbed mesh and a flashy new gauntlet to fire webs at enemies. The suit, Iron Spider aside, looks like his most powerful get-up so far. With the likes of Alfred Molina's villainous Doc Ock tied to a return appearance, Peter Parker will need all the help he can get.

Described as "one of the new suits that will be seen in the movie", the Black & Gold suit listing also makes specific reference to "mystic spider-web effects." They can be seen in one of the promotional images, with Spider-Man shooting out blue orbs that mimic Doctor Strange's own assortment of hand-waving spells.

A bigger insight into the Black and Gold suit that will feature in #SpiderManNoWayHome. pic.twitter.com/tD8q6H8I0CJuly 14, 2021 See more

Spider-Man:No Way Home- 1:6 Spider-Man (Black & Gold Suit) Figure (作成: Hot Toys)#HotToys #ホットトイズ #Marvel #MarvelStudios #SpiderManNoWayHome #SpiderMan #PeterParker pic.twitter.com/1vEMcrCA2YJuly 14, 2021 See more

Now we know that the Sorcerer Supreme is, indeed, in Spider-Man: No Way Home, it should perhaps come as no surprise that he's helping to beef up Spidey's own suits. Iron Man did the same in Homecoming, and Peter has always been in dire need of a mentor to set him off in the right direction.

A previous Lego set also revealed that Spider-Man is getting another new suit in No Way Home – but with a less drastic change in direction. That also confirmed that Wong would be showing up alongside Doctor Strange in Spider-Man 3.

Hopefully we'll have a chance to see the new suit(s) in action very soon. A No Way Home trailer could drop any week now. With the likes of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield linked to a multiverse-shaped return as Spider-Man, it's no stretch to suggest that this ranks high as one of the highlights of Marvel Phase 4.

