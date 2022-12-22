Sony chairman confirms Spider-Man 4 is coming

Another Spider-Man movie is coming, Sony movies chairman Tom Rothman has confirmed. It's been a year since we last saw the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which ended with a spell that wiped everyone's memories of Peter Parker.

"You bet," Rothman replied to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) when asked about another Spider-Man movie. "When you can expect it, I don't know. Serve no wine before its time."

It's unclear when – or even if – Tom Holland will return as the webslinger. Sony producer Amy Pascal said another trilogy would be happening, but Sony insiders said no plans were in place, and Pascal walked back the comments.

No further Spider-Man movies have been announced by Marvel just yet, either, though the entire Marvel Phase 5 slate has been unveiled, along with multiple Marvel Phase 6 projects. Considering how No Way Home is the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era at $1.9 billion, more Spidey adventures seem a given.

In the meantime, Sony has a different Spider-Man project coming very soon – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is releasing in 2023, and the latest trailer teases another multiversal adventure for Miles Morales.

"Listen, all I'll say is that we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about," Holland has said of his Spidey role. "I don't know what those things are, or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it's an incredibly bright future ahead. And, as I've said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me."

Next up on Marvel's release slate is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which arrives in theaters on February 17. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and Disney Plus TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.