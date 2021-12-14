Spider-Man producer seemingly walks back Tom Holland trilogy comments

Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal has seemingly walked back previous comments about a new trilogy starring Tom Holland.

In November, Pascal revealed plans for another three films with Holland's Peter Parker: "We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn't part of… we're thinking of this as three films, and now we're going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies." But Sony insiders indicated there are no official plans for a further three films, and Holland has not confirmed the news.

Ahead of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally hitting theaters, Pascal cleared up her comments. "As long as [Holland] wants to make Spider-Man movies, we will make Spider-Man movies," she told Variety, adding: "But I'm a producer, and I always think everything's going to work out."

When asked if she thinks Holland will be back, Pascal replied: "Don't get me in trouble again. If I have my way, we will."

No Way Home is shaping up to be a multiversal extravaganza, with rumors of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire returning, and villains like Doc Ock and Green Goblin revealed in the trailers.

"I don't know," Holland told our sister publication Total Film of continuing as Peter Parker. "Looking beyond Marvel or Sony, I’m very excited. I just think there are endless opportunities for me to do what I want, and doing what I want might not be in the film industry. It might be completely separate."

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in UK cinemas this December 15, and US theaters this December 17. In the meantime, check out our complete guide to Marvel Phase 4 for everything else the MCU has in store for us.