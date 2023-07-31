Sony pulled the ultimate troll move on people hoping for an Amazing Spider-Man 3, and we're laughing through the tears.

On TikTok, the studio posted a video with a poster of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man. "Standby for an important announcement," read the overlaying text, rocketing hype to sky high levels.

Anyone expecting a threequel reveal, though, was swiftly disappointed when the video cut to none other than Rick Astley. Yep, that's right – Sony has Rickrolled the 1.4 million and counting people who have watched the clip.

"It's been 36 years since Sony Music's Rick Astley released this iconic song," read the text over Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up."

"Sorry in advance…" Sony commented on its own video. One viewer commented: "Alright listen here. You now owe us TASM 3," to which Sony replied: "sorry the admin doesn't make those calls."

Garfield recently reprised his role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, alongside Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, but so far no The Amazing Spider-Man 3 has been announced – despite fans unanimously calling for it.

"The story never ends, whether we film it or not," Garfield said when asked about The Amazing Spider-Man 3 in the new official art book of Spider-Man: No Way Home. "There's a story happening in a universe somewhere. There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

