Could we finally get some justice for The Amazing Spider-Man 3? Andrew Garfield has shared some new insight into his version of Peter Parker post-Spider-Man: No Way Home, and it seems like he thinks there is plenty more story to tell.

"The story never ends, whether we film it or not," the actor said when asked about The Amazing Spider-Man 3 in the new official art book of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (via SpiderMan3News on Twitter). "There's a story happening in a universe somewhere. There's endless potential with this character and all the different iterations. So, yeah, he's definitely out there doing something."

This is music to our ears after feeling like Garfield’s Spidey universe ended with unfinished business. The third movie in the Sony trilogy was originally planned but ultimately faced the chop after the studio made a deal to get the superhero into the MCU.

Garfield also had some very sweet comments about what a difference the events of No Way Home will have made for his Spidey – and of course, it’s all down to that heartbreaking moment when he saves MJ (Zendaya). "It's changed his life," Garfield explains. “He's going back knowing that he has brothers. He's going back in re-inspired to follow his destiny, his calling – the purpose of his life. By catching MJ, he got to make up for a terrible tragedy that he tried to avoid in his world.

"If he hadn't been in Peter 1's world, then it's possible MJ may have met the same fate as Gwen. His presence was a purpose presence in that regard. And I think he's going back with a mind blown about the cosmos and the universe and string theory and multiple dimensionality. He's going back incredibly reinvigorated."

This is a Peter Parker we’d desperately like to see so let’s hope Sony has plans to bring him back in some way. We’d even take another cameo too, potentially in something like Spider-Man: Beyond The Spider-Verse? As Garfield so aptly puts it, "There's endless potential."

