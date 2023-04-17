Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off Knuckles gets new cast and first story details

Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off Knuckles has compiled a star-studded cast to appear alongside Idris Elba’s echidna. Per Variety (opens in new tab), The Mindy Project’s Adam Pally is back to reprise his role as Wade Whipple. Mindhorn’s Julian Barratt, and Ted Lasso’s Ellie Taylor will also recur in the Paramount Plus show.

Other additions to the cast include Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), Scott Mescudi (Don’t Look Up), and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones). Tika Sumpter, who played Maddie in the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, is also coming back for the series.

That’s not all either, as Paramount has shared the first story details on the show. According to the logline, Knuckles will be making Wade his protégé and will "teach him the ways of the Echidna warrior".

Knuckles made his live-action debut in the action comedy Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and we last saw him going to live with Sonic, Tails, and the humans in Green Hills after learning the error of his ways. The series is currently in production, and while we don’t have a release date yet, it is expected to arrive before Sonic the Hedgehog 3 on December 20, 2024.

He’s only been training for this his entire life. Production has started on #knuckles, the @SonicMovie spin-off series coming soon to @ParamountPlus! pic.twitter.com/LxZ1PbyqDVApril 17, 2023 See more

To mark filming being underway, the official Twitter account shared a photo featuring Knuckle’s hat from the OVA in 1996. Take a look above at that.

The series was first announced back in February 2022 at a Viacom investor event.

