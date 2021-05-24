Someone rebuilt a PS5 to make it a lot smaller

A YouTuber has given the PS5 a unique redesign to help shrink the console.

YouTube channel, DIY Perks published a video in which they disassembled an entire PS5 and left nothing but the core of the console. Following that, Matthew Perks then reconstructed the inner workings to be "almost as thin as a laptop" although highlights that the heatsink that's required is what takes up the most space.

The consoles new base is made from real carbon fiber and cut to shape, and when attaching the fan, Perks said he followed Sony's lead and used foam to help direct the airflow.

The new front, back, and sides are all made from American dark walnut wood and were sanded and buffed to give a darker, more vibrant feel. The wood also has all the holes for ventilation, ports, and the power switch cut out so that it can still be used fully.

Then, the reconstructed PS5 is topped with carbon fiber that has some fancy honeycomb hexagons cut out to help with ventilation. The final result is a lovely homey-looking PS5 that's far smaller in size.

Perks reveals that in testing this modified version of the console, it performs "exactly the same acoustically" and believes that it's running as it should.

This isn't Perks' first journey with recreating the PS5 as we saw the console transformed from its usual white plates and black centre and into a brass version of itself.



