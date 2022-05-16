Skyrim's beloved Riverwood has been recreated in Unreal Engine 5

Someone's reimagining Skyrim using the Unreal Engine 5, and it's truly a dazzling sight to behold.

Just below, you can see a five-minute clip of a tour through Skyrim recreated in the Unreal Engine 5. We begin our brief tour at the beloved town of Riverwood, complete with the local tavern, sawmill, and other buildings, before heading slightly north to the vast plain surrounding Whiterun, where a lone tower stands watch over the surrounding scenery.

The entire thing looks absolutely sublime, and it's a wonder someone has recreated Skyrim's Riverwood with this much attention to detail. All this has been recreated in merely a few months, as it's only relatively recently that Epic's Unreal Engine 5 was actually put out into the world for public use.

If we're seeing this sort of amazing creation in merely a few months, image what the years ahead hold for the Unreal Engine 5. We've already seen Superman and Spider-Man game demoes constructed in the new-gen game engine, and here's hoping this is just the beginning in a long line of impressive community creations.

Speaking of the future, countless commenters underneath the original Skyrim subreddit post are wondering if an Elder Scrolls game from Bethesda could ever look like this. It's safe to say that it probably won't, considering the relatively small scale and scope of this fan-made creation, but with Bethesda already having confirmed that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be made on an entirely new game engine, perhaps we should at least expect a graphical jump compared to the likes of Skyrim.

