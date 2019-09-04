There's a huge amount of potential for brewing up concoctions in the game, which is why having a Skyrim alchemy guide to hand is particularly useful. Alchemy is one of the harder skills to level up in Skyrim, as unlike Conjurers and Illusionists an Alchemist can't just wander around flinging out spells until they fully max their abilities. There's a lot more work required, which is why we’ve collated this Skyrim alchemy guide so you can increase your alchemy skill as quickly as possible.

There are four ways to level your Alchemy Skill: Crafting potions (experience is granted based on the value of the potion you create), paying skill trainers, reading skill books, or completing specific miscellaneous quests.

Before you start intentionally boosting your Alchemy skill, however, you should at least seek out The Thief Stone, which is found among the Guardian Stones, southwest of Riverwood. Activating this stone makes leveling Alchemy (among other skills) 20% faster. You should also make sure you have the Well Rested buff for an additional 10% boost or the Lover’s Comfort buff (gained by sleeping with your spouse) for 15%.

Depending on how much you want to boost your skill, you may want to first increase your Enchanting skill as to create Alchemy-boosting gear. We have a Skyrim Enchanting guide for those looking to quickly increase their Enchanting skill as well.

IMPORTANT: As you are boosting, make sure to add skill points to the following Alchemy perks to further increase your levelling speed: Alchemist, Physician, Benefactor, and Poisoner.

Table of Contents:

Levelling Methods

Using Enchanting to Improve Alchemy

Alchemy Trainers, Book Locations and Quests