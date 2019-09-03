Skyrim cheats: all the Skyrim console commands you need to cheat your way across Tamriel

If you're growing accustomed to the usual surroundings in Tamriel after so many years of adventuring, then trying out some Skyrim cheats may be just what you need to freshen things up again. Fancy learning every spell, perk, and skill with a couple of easy commands? Or exploring an area of Skyrim that you could never get to through legitimate means? If you're a PC player then those options and many more are at your fingertips, as we've got all the Skyrim console commands you could need to become the ultimate Dragonborn, and these should help keep you occupied until the eventual arrival of Elder Scrolls 6. Unfortunately for those playing on console, there aren't any Skyrim cheats available for you, but at least if you visit these Skyrim hidden chest locations you can grab some decent loot.

How to use Skyrim console commands

As with many other PC games, entering Skyrim console commands is simply a case of pressing the tilde (~) key to open up the developer console, then typing in the command code in the correct format. You can enter multiple codes to stack up various different effects, then hit tilde once again to return to the game and reap the ill-gotten rewards you've given yourself. Unless otherwise stated, entering the same code a second time should turn it off again.

This may sound obvious, but it's worth reinforcing that using some of these codes (especially in combination with others) can cause glitches, mess up ongoing storylines, or crash your game entirely, so make sure you create a back up save and keep it separate before you start playing around - otherwise you may find you've permanently broken your progress, and nobody wants to deal with that in a game the size of Skyrim. Also, achievements will be disabled as soon as you start entering these codes, so unfortunately you won't be able to cheat your way to completing any challenges.

Player Skyrim console commands

tgm

God mode: Full invincibility, infinite stamina and magicka

tim

Immortal mode: Similar to God mode, you can take damage but can't be killed

tcl

No-clip mode: Walk through walls, fly

showracemenu

Access the character creator to change appearance (this will reset your level and skill progress)

player.resethealth

Immediately refills your health

psb

Learn every magic spell

player.advlevel

Increase player level by one, though you won't get a perk point

player.setlevel #

Replace # with the level to set your player to

player.setscale #

Replace # with the height for your character, between 0.1 and 10

advskill SkillID #

Replace SkillID with the skill you're modifying and # with the amount you are modifying it by. A list of SkillIDs is here

addshout ShoutID

Replace ShoutID with the shout you want to add. A list of ShoutIDs is here

player.addperk PerkID

Replace PerkID with the perk you want to add. A list of PerkIDs is here

player.additem ItemID #

Replace ItemID with the item you want to add to your inventory, and # with the amount of that item to add. A list of ItemIDs is here

unlock

Point at a door or chest then use this code to unlock it

World Skyrim console commands

tm

Turns off all GUI display

tmm #

Toggle map markers, replace # with 0 to disable all or 1 to enable all

tfc

Free camera mode, add 1 to pause the game

sucsm #

Replace # to change the speed of the free camera i.e. 0.5 for half speed or 2 for double speed

tfow

Remove fog from the world map

tg

Turn off grass

ts

Turn off skybox and fog

tt

Turn off trees

tws

Turn off water (when not underwater)

set timescale to #

Replace # to set the rate time passes at, 1 is realtime and 20 is default

sgtm #

Replace # to set the game speed i.e. 0.5 for half speed or 2 for double speed

fw WeatherID

Replace WeatherID with the type of weather you want to instantly activate. A list of WeatherIDs is here

sw WeatherID

Replace WeatherID with the type of weather you want to gradually activate

Quest Skyrim console commands

caqs

Completes all primary quest stages (may cause crashes)

saq

Starts all quests (may cause crashes)

sqo

Shows all objectives for ongoing quests

sqt

Shows all targets for ongoing quests

showquesttargets

Displays the QuestID for all current quests

player.sqs QuestID

Shows all stages for the entered QuestID

movetoqt QuestID

Move to the target of the entered QuestID

completequest QuestID

Completes quest with the entered QuestID

resetquest QuestID

Resets quest with the entered QuestID

NPC Skyrim console commands

tdetect

Turn off AI detection while stealing, doesn't work for pickpocketing

tai

Turns off non-combat AI for NPCs

tcai

Turns off combat AI for NPCs

sexchange

Changes gender of targeted NPC (or yourself if not targeting)

tc

Allows you to take control of the targeted NPC

kill

Kill the targeted NPC

killall

Kills all non-essential NPCs in the area

resurrect

Bring a dead targeted NPC back to life, add 1 to keep their current items intact

player.placeatme NPCID

Places the stated NPC next to you. A list of NPCIDs is here





And there you have it, more Skyrim console commands than you can shake a stick at! If you're having trouble with using any of them, or want to investigate even more options, then simply type help in the console command screen and follow the instructions.

