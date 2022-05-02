Unreal Engine 5 Spider-Man demo looks way better than it has any right to

By published

It's based on an Unreal Engine 4 project with some impressive tech

An Unreal Engine 5 Spider-Man demo has popped up online, and it's an impressive showcase for the new engine. 

As Eurogamer spotted, YouTube channel dwr uploaded an Unreal Engine 5 take on an old Unreal Engine 4 project first shared by Lewis Fiford in January 2020. The project itself focuses on Spider-Man's movement and animations, and with help from Unreal Engine 5's default assets, dwr was able to plug things in and put our hero through his paces in a full-fledged cityscape. 

Tinkerers have certainly gotten some mileage out of the city in that Matrix Awakens UE5 demo, and this Spider-Man demo is a solid testament to the flexibility and forward compatibility of the engine. There's definitely some wonkiness, especially with the web-swinging and some impacts, but Spider-Man moves about as you'd expect. It's not going to dethrone Insomniac's Spider-Man anytime soon – as a fascinating follow-up comparison shows – but for a relatively quick mock-up, it's a pretty authentic Spidey sim. 

It hasn't even been out for a month, but this isn't the first superhero simulator to come from Unreal Engine 5. Just days after its launch, someone prepared a rough Superman demo with flight and super strength – everything except Superman, really, but at least we got a vaguely I, Robot-y approximation of him.  

Many major game developers are actively working in Unreal Engine 5, including PlayStation studio Firesprite with its mystery horror game, CD Projekt Red as it embarks on a new Witcher saga, and Crystal Dynamics, who's now working on the next Tomb Raider game.

As it happens, Crystal Dynamics was part of a newly announced $300 million sale from Square Enix, which saw the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex studios and IP, among many others, move to mega-publisher Embracer Group. 

Austin Wood
Austin Wood

Austin freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree, and he's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize that his position as a staff writer is just a cover up for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a focus on news and the occasional feature.